BioMarin submits MAA to EMA for gene therapy for hemophilia A

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) submits a Marketing Authorization Applications to the European Medicines Agency for its investigational gene therapy, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, for adults with severe hemophilia A.
BioMarin rises 0.5% in after-hours trading.
The company expects the MAA review to commence in January 2020 under accelerated assessment.
This submission marks the first marketing application submission for a gene therapy product for any type of hemophilia.
The company remains on track to submit a Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration by the end of the year.
