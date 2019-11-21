Vereit to redeem ~21% of series F preferred stock

Vereit (NYSE:VER) plans to redeem 8M shares of its 6.70% series F cumulative redeemable preferred stock, representing approximately 20.58% of its ~38.9M shares of series F preferred stock, on Dec. 21, 2019.

The shares of series F preferred stock will be redeemed at a redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus accrued and unpaid dividends from Dec. 15, 2019 to, but not including, the redemption date in an amount equal to $0.0279167 per share, for total proceeds of $25.0279167 per share.