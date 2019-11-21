Google workers rallying tomorrow

Google (GOOG,GOOGL) employees are planning a rally near the San Francisco office tomorrow.

The protest calls for the restatement of two fired employees. Google said the employees had shared confidential documents not related to their job and looked at the individual calendars of staffers, respectively. The rallying employees claim the workers were cut for speaking out against Google policies.

Last November, Google employees held a massive walkout. Reports earlier this year claimed the company has retaliated against protestors and implemented new policies discouraging dissent.