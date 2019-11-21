Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is rolling out the ability for its users worldwide to hide replies to their tweets.

That's a move to improve conversational "health" on the platform.

"Currently, repliers can shift the topic or tone of a discussion and derail what you and your audience want to talk about," the company's post notes. But testing was positive for giving users the ability to hide specific replies to their tweets.

The action moves such replies to another page that can still be accessed by anyone by clicking an icon.

Testing showed that the option offered a new way to control noise (since 85% of reply-hiders didn't also use block or mute).