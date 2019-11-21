CN Rail strike disrupts steel, copper trade with U.S. - Bloomberg

Shipments of steel, copper, aluminum and zinc shipments between the U.S. and Canada are at risk from the strike at Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), exacerbated by Union Pacific's (NYSE:UNP) decision this week to stop accepting shipments into or from CN Rail's Canada locations until its operations return to normal, Bloomberg reports.

CN Rail serves all nine smelters in Canada and has a network of 16 strategically located metals distribution centers and the largest active fleet of railcars for metals in Canada.

Hudbay Minerals' (NYSE:HBM) zinc and copper shipments from its operations in Manitoba would be hurt by a prolonged strike, Credit Suisse analysts say.

Teck Resources' (NYSE:TECK) Cardinal River Operations in Alberta is served by CN Rail, which transports its product to ports on the west coast.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) has seen "no current impact on shipments from the smelters we operate, but we're closely monitoring the situation."