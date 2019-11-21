Current focus not on profitability but building for future, Ballard CEO says

Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares have nearly tripled in price YTD, and CEO Randy MacEwen tells Bloomberg the rally is justified, even as some analysts consider the stock "egregiously overvalued."

"If you're looking [only] at today’s revenue and looking at a multiple, you're going to have problems with the valuation," MacEwen says, but he highlights the potential of large bus, truck, rail and marine markets, where BLDP can use the same technology and sometimes the same product to win sales.

The CEO sees those markets driving ~30% revenue growth over the next few years and then a "very steep slope of growth in 2025 onward."

Answering analysts who point out that BLDP has yet to turn an annual profit, MacEwen says that reflects the company's priorities: "We could be profitable next year if we weren't investing in R&D... Our goal is not just to be a leader today and 10 months from now, but 10 years from now. So we’re making a significant investment so we’re in a leadership position with high market share."

MacEwen anticipates "profitability coming into the lens in the 2021-22 time frame."