ABB tests world-first subsea power system

ABB says it completed a 3,000-hour shallow water test of its subsea power distribution and conversion technology system for offshore oil and gas production.

ABB says its technology will enable energy companies to access a reliable supply of up to 100 MW of power, over distances up to 600 km and down to 3K meters water depth - all achievable with a single cable with little or no maintenance for as long as 30 years, making oil and gas production feasible in far out and deep ocean environments.

ABB says the validation of the shallow water test means the majority of the world's offshore hydrocarbon resources are now in reach for electrification.