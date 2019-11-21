ABB tests world's first subsea power system

ABB says it completed a 3,000-hour shallow water test of its subsea power distribution and conversion technology system for offshore oil and gas production.

ABB says its technology will enable energy companies to access a reliable supply of up to 100 MW of power, over distances up to 600 km and down to 3K meters water depth - all achievable with a single cable with little or no maintenance for as long as 30 years, making oil and gas production feasible in far-out and deep ocean environments.

ABB says the validation of the shallow water test means the majority of the world's offshore hydrocarbon resources are now in reach for electrification.