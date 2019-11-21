Hoegh LNG planning for tighter FSRU market

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) says it expects a tighter market for floating storage and regasification units, as demand for the units is due to outstrip availability.

Hoegh says 35-55 projects are still seeking to secure FSRU vessels, including those yet to reach a final investment decision, but only three newbuild FSRUs are on the global orderbook, with nine additional FSRUs currently operating as LNG carriers, bringing availability for new projects to ~12 units.

The company is seeking involvement in two more import projects requiring FSRUs, in addition to the three projects already announced; it says it is participating in tender processes for the projects, with awards expected sometime in 2020.

HMLP jumped 6.4% in today's trade after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings.