Shipowner SFL Corp. (NYSE:SFL) says it has increased the number of ships on which it will install scrubbers to 36 from 29 to prepare for the IMO 2020 sulfur regulations.

SFL says it will install scrubbers on seven of its Capesize bulkers on charter with dry bulk operator Golden Ocean (GOGL) in exchange for higher time charter rates.

The move is at least the second time SFL, owner of 92 ships including dry bulkers, tankers, containerships and others, has revised its scrubber count upwards, Argus reports.

SFL says IMO 2020 is one of the factors putting upward pressure on shipping rates by temporarily removing capacity as shipowners prepare for the rule's upcoming implementation.

SFL fell 2.3% in today's trade after reporting lower-than-forecast Q3 earnings.