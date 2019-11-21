Mongolia approves plan to renegotiate mine deal with Rio Tinto

Nov. 21, 2019 1:56 PM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO), TRQRIO, TRQBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Rio Tinto (RIO +0.4%) must renegotiate the terms of an agreement underpinning its Oyu Tolgoi copper mine project after Mongolian lawmakers approved plans to revise the deal, hoping to add benefits for ordinary citizens.
  • The project already has been plagued by delays and rising costs, leaving Mongolia's government impatient for income while Rio says it has invested billions.
  • Rio's majority-owned Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ +5.9%) has a 66% stake in the project and Mongolia's government owns 34% under investment terms agreed in 2015.
  • The recommendations approved by parliament include replacing the 34% interest with a special royalty and bringing forward the date - currently set at 2041 - when Mongolia begins receiving dividends.
