Tesla Cybertruck starts at $39,900

Entering into the most profitable corner of the U.S. auto market, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has unveiled its all-electric pickup called Cybertruck.

The futuristic, trapezoid-shaped vehicle will start at a competitive $39,900 - with 7,500 pounds of towing capacity and 250 miles of range per charge. Dual motor ($49.9K) and tri-motor models ($69.9K) extend towing capacity to 10K and 14K pounds, as well as a 300 and 500 mile range.

Expected to arrive in late 2021 and 2022, the pickups also feature a cargo bed that can hold and charge an electric ATV (Tesla didn't provide details).

Rev the competition... According to a video played at the debut, the Cybertruck out-pulled a Ford (NYSE:F) F-150 in a tug of war.

