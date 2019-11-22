Vietnam big winner in Sino-U.S. trade war

Vietnam is emerging as one of the largest beneficiaries of the Sino-U.S. trade war.

In the first nine months of this year, American imports from the country jumped 34.8% year on year, accelerating from a 5.8% gain in all of 2018, according to IHS Markit. In comparison, U.S. imports from mainland China shrank 13.4% year on year in the January-to-September period.

Many large corporations are also diversifying their production lines to Vietnam from China, like Nintendo's Switch, Google's Pixel and Intel components.

