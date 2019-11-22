Stocks aim to end three-day losing streak

Following days of slight losses, U.S. stock index futures are edging up 0.2% , hoping to break out of the recent trend amid whipsawing expectations over reaching Phase One of a trade deal.

China's President Xi said overnight he wants to resolve core concerns - but is not afraid to "fight back" - while the WSJ reported that Beijing extended an invite to U.S. officials for a new round of face-to-face talks.

Mixed PMI readings out of Europe further suggested the region's slowdown may have stabilized, though it's unlikely to pick up significantly in the near-term.