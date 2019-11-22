Foot Locker +2% on mixed Q3 results, Comp +5.7% exceeds estimates

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) reports comparable-store sales rose 5.7% in Q3 vs. estimate of +5.1%.

Excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, sales advanced 5.1%.

Gross margin rate up 50 bps to 32.1%.

SG&A expense rate improved 10 bps to 21.3%.

Operating margin rate increased 80 bps to 8.5%.

Merchandise inventories fell 0.1% Y/Y to $1.304B.

Store count -106 Y/Y to 3,160.

The Company repurchased 4.6M shares for $178M during the quarter.

FL +2% premarket.

Previously: Foot Locker EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue (Nov. 22)