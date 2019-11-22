Zymeworks reports updated ZW25 Phase 1 data in HER2-expressing cancers

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) announces updated Phase 1 data for single agent ZW25 in heavily pretreated patients with HER2‑expressing solid tumors.

Zymeworks and its collaborator BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) plan to advance ZW25 into registration-enabling global studies in HER2-expressing biliary tract cancer (BTC) and gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA), based on these durable and consistent clinical data.

Data were reported from 69 patients. Those with BTC, GEA, and colorectal cancer (CRC) received a median of 4.5, 3, and 5.5 prior systemic therapies, respectively.

Fifty-seven of 69 patients were response evaluable at the time of data cut-off. Overall, the disease control rate (DCR) was 70%.

Confirmed responses were seen across additional tumor types, including a 100% decrease in target lesions in a patient with pancreatic cancer. The overall median progression-free survival was 5.5 months and is still evolving.