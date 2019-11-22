EyeGate's ocular bandage eyedrop achieves main goal in study

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:EYEG) Ocular Bandage Gel eye drop achieves primary endpoint in PRK pivotal study.

Results of the study demonstrated that EyeGate's OBG eye drop provided greater improvement in corneal re-epithelialization than those treated with the standard-of-care, a bandage contact lens.

At day three, 80.2% of eyes receiving the OBG treatment regimen were completely healed compared with 67.0% for standard-of-care. This resulted in a p-value of 0.0203 in favor of OBG; a p-value of 0.05 or less demonstrates superiority.

EyeGate expects additional top-line data next week and the full data package in mid-December.

Plans to submit de novo application for commercialization in H1 2020.