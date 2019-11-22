HIBB +28% on earnings beat, raised FY2020 guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) reports comparable-store sales rose 10.7% in Q3.

E-commerce sales represented 10.5% of total sales.

Revenue growth of 27% was primarily attributable to the addition of City Gear.

Footwear sales continued to drive the business along with positive sales in activewear and accessories connecting to footwear products.

Gross margin rate +20 bps to 32.7%.

Store operating, selling, and administrative expenses rate up 40 bps to 29.1%.

Store count +55 Y/Y to 1,097.

During the quarter, company repurchased 371,976 shares of common stock for $7M.

FY2020 Guidance: Comparable-store sales: +4% to +6%; Adjusted gross margin: -10 bps to +10 bps; SG&A expense: +60 bps to +80 bps; Diluted EPS: $1.55 to $1.65; Adjusted EPS: $2.30 to $2.50; Tax rate: 25.5%; Capex: 15M to $18M; Share buyback: $25M to $30M; Net store closing: 80 to 85.

HIBB +27.9% premarket.

