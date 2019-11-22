J.M. Smucker -2% after guidance slash

Shares of J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) drifts lower in early trading lowering full-year guidance.

During Q3, J.M. Smucker's sales fell 3.0% Y/Y. If the impact of a divested business and foreign currency exchange swings are backed out, sales were off 1%. Sales fell in both the U.S. Retail Coffee and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods segments.

The company's gross margin rate improved 30 bps to 38.5% of sales vs. 38.3% consensus. Operating margin was 20.0% of sales vs. 18.9% consensus.

CEO update: "Despite continuing softness for our premium dog food offerings, we were pleased with the performance for the balance of our portfolio, as the momentum for our cat food and pet snacks businesses continued with year over year sales increases, our high growth coffee brands improved household penetration and market share, and Smucker's Uncrustables grew 19%, helping accelerate growth in snacking. Looking ahead, the actions we are taking across the company, including the recently announced leadership changes, position us well for future long-term growth and shareholder value creation."

Looking ahead, J.M. Smucker expects revenue growth of -3% vs. -1.9% consensus and -1% to 0% prior view. EPS of $8.10 to $8.30 is anticipated vs. $8.26 consensus and $8.35 to $8.55 prior outlook.

SJM is -1.91% premarket to $102.16.

Previously: J. M. Smucker EPS beats by $0.12, misses on revenue (Nov. 22)