Aecom agreement to add three Starboard directors; CEO Burke to retire

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) says it has entered into a governance agreement with activist investor Starboard Value, to include the appointment of Starboard managing member Peter Feld and two others to the board.

One current director will not stand for re-election at ACM's annual meeting next year, which will reduce the size of the board to 10 members.

Also, Chairman and CEO Michael Burke says he plans to retire, staying on until a successor is named by or prior to the 2020 annual meeting.

Burke joined the company in 2005 and became CEO in 2014.