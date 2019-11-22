Universal Display -1.7% after downgrade on valuation

Cowen cuts Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to Market Perform, citing the "premium valuation" with shares up over 111% YTD. The price target raises from $175 to $200.

Analyst Krish Sankar notes the valuation includes optimism about true Blue OLED material. Sankar says the company "might not necessarily be able to charge premium pricing (better margins) for Blue nor is it certain that UDC will be first to market."

The analyst also expects the growth in mobile OLED screens to bring more competitors to Universal Display's field.

OLED shares are down 1.7% pre-market to $194.30.

Universal Display has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.