Biogen's MS drug shows improved GI tolerability vs. Tecfidera

In detailed results from its Phase 3 EVOLVE-MS-2 study, Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) Vumerity (diroximel fumarate), which is FDA-approved to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, demonstrates improved gastrointestinal tolerability compared with Tecfidera (dimethyl fumarate).

In the study, Vumerity was associated with significantly shorter duration, severity and daily impact of five key GI symptoms vs. Tecfidera.

Results for the primary endpoint show patients treated with Vumerity self-reported 46% fewer days with intensity scores of ≥2 on the Individual Gastrointestinal Symptom and Impact Scale (IGISIS), compared with Tecfidera (adjusted rate ratio [95% confidence interval]: 0.54 [0.39−0.75], p = 0.0003).