Fed may step up supervision of tech firms that serve banks

The Federal Reserve is considering increasing supervision of technology companies that serve the banking industry due to concerns about the threat of cybsersecurity breaches, a senior official said at an industry conference in New York yesterday.

Specifically, it's looking at whether to examine the compliance programs and governance stuctures at tech companies that provide data storage and services to the industry, said Richard Ashton, deputy general counsel for litigation, enforcement, and system matters.

Although banks are ultimately responsible for managing risks associated with vendor relationships, regulators may have a bigger role to play in cases where several banks use the same third-party provider, he said.

Financial regulators are allowed under the Bank Service Company Act to examine third-party vendors that provide core banking services, Ashton said.

As more banks relay on tech firms for data management and other services, regulators may have the grounds to strengthen their oversight, he added.