Zoetis buys network of veterinary reference labs

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) acquires ZNLabs, a full-service veterinary clinical reference laboratory company with a network of labs across the U.S.

Zoetis entered reference lab services with its acquisition of Phoenix Lab last month.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

“We plan to grow further in this space through a mixture of small, business development activities combined with organic expansions in key markets in the coming years,” said Kristin Peck, executive vice president and group president, U.S. Operations, Business Development Strategy for Zoetis.