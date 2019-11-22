Workhorse +19% after lining up financing

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) says it entered into a $41M financing agreement with an institutional lender in the form of a senior convertible notes.

The company says the proceeds will be used for current working capital, repayment of existing debt held by Marathon Asset Management and other general corporate purposes.

"This financing serves the dual purpose of providing us with greater flexibility in running our business as well as additional runway to execute on our near-term objective of delivering electric delivery vehicles at scale," says Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes.

WKHS +18.88% premarket to $3.15.

Source: Press Release