Braskem taps Chairman Simões as new CEO

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) says it has nominated current Chairman Roberto Simões to serve as its new CEO, effective Jan. 1.

Simões was appointed board chairman of the petrochemical company just last month.

Simões was CEO of Ocyan Participacões for five years until September 2019; previously, he was CEO of Odebrecht Defesa e Tecnologia during 2010-12 and of Santo Antonio Energia during 2008-10 after serving as a VP at Braskem in 2004-08.

Current CEO Fernando Musa will remain on the job through Dec. 31.