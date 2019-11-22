Apple seeing strong AirPods Pro demand - Bloomberg

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) launched its AirPods Pro last month, and the demand has already "surpassed expectations" and pushed AAPL's assembly partners against capacity, according to Bloomberg sources.

Shipments for the entire AirPods line are expected to double this year to 60M units.

Wearables have played an increasingly important role at Apple as smartphone sales plateau. In the Q4 report, the Wearables segment accounted for $6.5B of the $64B total revenue.

Yesterday, Microsoft announced its AirPods competitor is delayed until spring 2020 instead of releasing at the end of 2019.