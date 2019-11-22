Microsoft resumes exports to Huawei

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) receives a license from the U.S. government to export software to Huawei.

Microsoft statement: "On November 20, the U.S. Department of Commerce granted Microsoft’s request for a license to export mass-market software to Huawei. We appreciate the Department’s action in response to our request."

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says the license was most likely for MSFT's Windows OS.

The Commerce Department confirms it has started issuing licenses for some companies to resume sales to the Chinese company, which was blacklisted six months ago over national security concerns.