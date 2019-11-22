AdaptHealth to acquire Patient Care Solutions business from McKesson

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Patient Care Solutions business from McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

The total investment, including restructuring costs until the business is fully integrated on AdaptHealth’s platform in 2H20, is expected to be ~$30M.

PCS generated net revenues of ~$134M (Oct. 31, 2019. TTM).

In connection with the acquisition, AdaptHealth will enter into a supply and distribution agreement with MCK with respect to PCS’s HME service lines.

The proposed transaction is expected to close in Dec. 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.