Atkore International issues upside earnings guidance for FY2020

Atkore International (NYSE:ATKR) pops ~6 % in pre-market after the company reports mixed Q4 earnings.

Net sales increased 5.1% Y/Y to $501.7M, on higher sales volume within both the Electrical Raceway and Mechanical Products & Solutions segments, and higher sales from the 2019 acquisitions, partially offset by lower average selling prices.

Gross margins expanded 520bps to 28.6% due to lower material costs and operating efficiencies, while adjusted EBITDA Margin increased 280bps to 17.7%, and net income margin increased 240bps to 9.2%.

For Q1 2020, expects adjusted EBITDA between $72M - $77M and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $0.80 - $0.85, compared to consensus of $0.79.

For FY2020, forecasts adjusted EBITDA in the range of $335M - $345M with adjusted diluted EPS of $3.80 - $3.90, compared to $3.77 consensus.

