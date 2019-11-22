KeyBanc praises NVDA, AMD for HPC momentum

KeyBanc analyst Weston Twigg says Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) both showed strong momentum with high-performance computing at the Supercomputing Conference.

Twigg says AMD seems to be gaining momentum, Nvidia maintaining, and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) losing momentum in the category.

AMD was praised for its Rome CPU and its opportunity in data center GPUs. Nvidia is the "dominant GPU provider" thanks in part to its CUDA platform.

HPC experts suggest Intel "hasn’t provided enough recent innovation and that its products just aren’t as competitive as they need to be to justify high prices."

Related: Yesterday, Intel apologized to customers for continuing CPU shipment delays.