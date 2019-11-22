Vaping debate heads to the White House

President Trump is meeting later today at the White House with both vaping industry executives and public health advocates to hear both sides of the issue.

Industry watchers think the administration has concerns over the health risk of vaping and impact on teenagers, but is likely to back off a full ban on flavored e-cigarettes due to political considerations like the impact on small business employment and young voters.

The latest report from the CDC indicates 2,290 cases in the U.S. of lung injuries linked to vaping and 47 confirmed deaths.

Some kind of statement from the White House on vaping could be made in the afternoon following the summit.

