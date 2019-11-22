Ohio PUC nixes 'critical part' of AES infrastructure plan

AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) -1% pre-market after the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio issued an order invalidating a critical part of Dayton Power and Light's previously approved Electric Security Plan.

AES subsidiary DP&L says it already maintains the lowest residential rates among Ohio's investor owned utilities, and "elimination of the distribution modernization charge stops the progress of DP&L's successful strategy to transform its distribution grid [and] reduce its debt."

The company also reaffirms its 2019 EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.38 as well as its average annual growth rate target of 7%-9% through 2022.