L Brands to evolve direction of Victoria's Secret

L Brands (NYSE:LB) isn't holding its annual Victoria's Secret holiday fashion show this year as it looks to be sensitive to the brand's image in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

L Brands execs know it's going to be a tough holiday season for the brand, with the company guiding for VS merchandise dollars to decline in the high single digit range.

Looking ahead, L Brands tipped during the earnings call that the company aims to "evolve" the marketing of Victoria's Secret next year. "We recognize and appreciate that the communication of the brand, the offerings, the emotional content of Victoria’s Secret is obviously an important thing," stated CFO Stuart Burgdoerfer.

Shares of L Brands are down 43% over the last 52 weeks.