Trump sees U.S.-China trade pact 'potentially very close'

In a phone interview on Fox & Friends, President Trump said "we have a deal potentially very close" with China on trade.

He notes, as he has before, that China wants this deal more than he does.

Earlier today, Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country wants a phase one trade agreement with the U.S. that's based on "mutual respect and equality."

Trump, though, disagrees with the "equality" part of the statement, saying that the the past relationship with China was unfair against the U.S. for the past 25 years.

Meanwhile, Congressional legislation supporting the Hong Kong protesters will be heading to Trump's desk for his signature.

"We have to stand Hong Kong, but I'm also standing with President Xi," Trump said.

