Bitcoin slump breaches $7,000 mark

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) breaks below $7,000 and sank as low as $6,929, its lowest point since May, after China's central bank said it will crack down on crypto.

Bitcoin recently traded at $6,951.36.

The People's Bank of China Shanghai headquarters said it will fight a resurgence in illegal activities regarding virtual currencies, and warned investors not to confuse crypto with blockchain technology.

Other digital currencies followed suit - Ethereum falls 12% to $142.91, XRP falls 6.6% to $0.2279, Litecoin slides 11% to $45.47.

