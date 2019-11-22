Oppenheimer expects margins to improve at Williams-Sonoma

Oppenheimer keeps a Perform rating on Williams-Sonoma (WSM -3.4% ), although it's seeing more brights spots from the retailer.

"We are increasingly optimistic that following a few years of reinvestment and process improvement that operating margins at WSM have likely bottomed. We await signals of improving gross margins and more consistent, broad-based sales before turning constructive on shares," writes analyst Brian Nagel.

Nagel notes that tariffs dragged on WSM's margins, an overhang that could be removed next year.

