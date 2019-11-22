Shoe Carnival -4.5% despite strong margins

Shoe Carnival (SCVL -4.5% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 2% Y/Y to $274.6M with an increase of 3.5% Y/Y in comparable store sales.

Gross profit margin increased 70 bps to 30.9%.

Operating margin increased 69 bps to 6.63%.

Merchandise margin increased 50 bps and buying, distribution and occupancy expenses decreased 20 bps as a percentage of net sales.

The Company opened its one new store and closed one store in Q3.

Also, repurchased 521,800 shares of common stock at a total cost of $16.9M.

Cash and cash equivalents were $33.7M with no outstanding debt as of November 2, 2019.

Raised FY 2019 Outlook: Total net sales of $1.033-$1.036B & EPS of $2.85-$2.89.

