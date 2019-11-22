Stocks start higher with financials, techs out in front

Stocks edge higher after a three-session losing streak after Pres. Trump told Fox News that the U.S. and China are "very close" to reaching a trade agreement; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all +0.2% .

The comments came after China's Pres. Xi said overnight that his government wants a trade deal with the U.S. but is not afraid to "fight back."

European markets enjoy broad gains, with U.K.'s FTSE +1.4% , France's CAC +0.4% and Germany's DAX +0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.3% but China's Shangai Composite finished -0.6% .

In U.S. corporate news, Nordstrom ( +6.7% ) is a big winner among retail earnings announcements, while Pure Storage ( -19% ) plunges after disappointing guidance.

An early look at the S&P sectors shows most groups starting in the green, led by financials ( +0.5% ) and information technology ( +0.3% ), while the defensive-oriented consumer staples ( -0.1% ) and utilities ( -0.1% ) sectors open with very slight losses.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year and 10-year yields both down a basis point to 1.60% and 1.76%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index is flat at 98.02.