Stocks start higher with financials, techs out in front

Stocks edge higher after a three-session losing streak after Pres. Trump told Fox News that the U.S. and China are "very close" to reaching a trade agreement; S&P, Dow and Nasdaq all +0.2%.
The comments came after China's Pres. Xi said overnight that his government wants a trade deal with the U.S. but is not afraid to "fight back."
European markets enjoy broad gains, with U.K.'s FTSE +1.4%, France's CAC +0.4% and Germany's DAX +0.3%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.3% but China's Shangai Composite finished -0.6%.
In U.S. corporate news, Nordstrom (+6.7%) is a big winner among retail earnings announcements, while Pure Storage (-19%) plunges after disappointing guidance.
An early look at the S&P sectors shows most groups starting in the green, led by financials (+0.5%) and information technology (+0.3%), while the defensive-oriented consumer staples (-0.1%) and utilities (-0.1%) sectors open with very slight losses.
U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year and 10-year yields both down a basis point to 1.60% and 1.76%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index is flat at 98.02.
WTI crude oil -0.5% to $58.29/bbl.
