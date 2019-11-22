Seeking Alpha
Now showing: Theater stocks at 52-week lows

Theater stocks are sliding after B. Riley forecasts "flattish" Q4 box office results in the U.S. and warns on 2020 trends for the group.

The B. Riley update is a little bit of a gut punch for the exhibitor sector, with the consensus expectation for Q4 box office growth showing a mid-single-digit rise. Blockbusters in November (including Frozen 2 this weekend) and December were supposed to help offset box office weakness from earlier this year.

Cinemark (CNK -1.8%), AMC Entertainment (AMC -4.4%) and Marcus Corporation (MCS -4.9%) all carved out new 52-week lows earlier this morning. IMAX (IMAX -2.3%) is also feeling some pain.

