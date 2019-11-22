U.S. Silica to cut ~10% of workforce, idle two mines

U.S. Silica (SLCA +0.4% ) says it plans to cut 230 jobs, or ~10% of its workforce, amid weak demand for its frac sand.

The cuts include job losses from idling its Utica, Ill., and Tyler, Tex., mines and reducing operations at facilities in Crane County, Tex., Sparta, Wis., and Festus, Mo.

SLCA expects the job cuts and other cost reduction actions will save ~$20M/year; it expects to incur $1.7M in related severance costs in Q4.

SLCA last month reported a larger than expected Q3 loss and warned of weak demand and declining frac sand prices in Q4.