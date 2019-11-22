Splunk targets raised on cash flow forecast

Jefferies (Buy rating) raises its Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) target from $157 to $165 after yesterday's earnings report beat estimates and raised the FY outlook.

Analyst Brent Thill says the new pricing options are already yielding increased usage and larger deal sizes.

Thill highlights management's cash flow trajectory, which sees negative performance in FY21, nearly positive in FY22, then reaches an "impressive" approximate $1B in FY23.

Splunk remains the firm's top mid-cap pick due in part to the attractive risk-reward balance.

More action: Barclays (Overweight) increases its target to $150, citing the higher FCF estimates.

Splunk shares are up 9.7% to $139.15.

SPLK has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.