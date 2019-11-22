Stocks lose altitude amid mixed trade messages

Although all three major U.S. stock averages opened modestly higher, the Nasdaq ( -0.2% ) and S&P 500 (-0.1% ) turn red, and the Dow clings to a 0.1% rise .

President Trump earlier told Fox News that the U.S. and China are potentially "very close" to a deal, but added that China wants a pact more than he does.

“Stocks’ short-term direction is still all about trade,” Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell, told Bloomberg News. “Given precious little substance of late on that front, it’s no surprise stocks are stuck in a tight trading range with volatility at multi month lows.”

Real estate ( -0.6% ) and consumer staples ( -0.3% ) are among the lagging S&P 500 industry sectors, as financials ( +0.4% ), consumer discretionary ( +0.2% ), and materials ( +0.2% ) sectors outperform the broader market.

The 10-year Treasury note rises, pushing yield down 1.5 basis points to 1.76%.

Crude oil falls 1.7% to $57.59 per barrel.