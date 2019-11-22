Exxon, Papua New Guinea hit standoff in talks over $13B gas expansion

Papua New Guinea's petroleum minister indicates progress has stalled in talks with Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.4% ) about a $13B gas expansion, saying the company is unwilling to negotiate on the government's terms.

The PNG negotiating team set out draft terms for talks on developing the P'nyang gas field that were in line with international standards and would ensure a "fair deal" for the country, the minister says.

The new government came to power in May promising to press XOM for better deal terms and extract greater benefits from the country's abundant energy and mineral resources.

The P'nyang agreement is one of two deal needed for XOM and partners Total (NYSE:TOT), Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHF) and Santos (OTCPK:STOSF) to move forward with their $13B plan to expand liquefied natural gas exports; the other deal, for the Papua LNG project, was sealed with TOT in September.