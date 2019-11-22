Pure Storage targets cut after mixed earnings

Stifel (Hold) lowers its Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) target from $18 to $16 after yesterday's Q3 report missed on revenue and guided a downside Q4.

The firm notes the 16% Y/Y revenue growth fell short of PSTG's consistent 25%+ growth.

The guidance suggests pricing declines will moderate, but there's still low visibility.

More action: KeyBanc (Overweight) cuts its target by $2 to $20, saying double-digit declines in NAND weighed down the results.

The firm thinks PSTG's multiple will be held back until the company can show demand elasticity.

Pure Storage shares are down 18.8% to $16.10.

PSTG has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.