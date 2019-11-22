Pure Storage targets cut after mixed earnings

Stifel (Hold) lowers its Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) target from $18 to $16 after yesterday's Q3 report missed on revenue and guided a downside Q4.
The firm notes the 16% Y/Y revenue growth fell short of PSTG's consistent 25%+ growth.
The guidance suggests pricing declines will moderate, but there's still low visibility.
More action: KeyBanc (Overweight) cuts its target by $2 to $20, saying double-digit declines in NAND weighed down the results.
The firm thinks PSTG's multiple will be held back until the company can show demand elasticity.
Pure Storage shares are down 18.8% to $16.10.
PSTG has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on PSTG