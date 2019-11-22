Equinor's new North Sea crude heading to top Asian oil markets - Reuters

A new North Sea crude marketed by Equinor (EQNR -0.2% ) is making inroads into Asia's top oil importers, with several cargoes set to arrive in China, India and South Korea in the coming months, Reuters reports, citing refining officials and trade sources.

Buyers of Johan Sverdrup crude include South Korea's Hyundai Oilbank, India's Reliance Industries and several independent refineries in China, according to the report.

Asian buyers are said to like the new grade, as its price is competitive with oil from other suppliers such as Oman, Brazil and Angola, while a lower sulfur content makes it easier to refine.

EQNR, which owns a majority stake in the Johan Sverdrup oilfield, is marketing the new oil to Chinese independent refineries, competing head on with Brazil's Lula crude and Angolan oil, Chinese refinery sources tell Reuters.