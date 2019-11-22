El Paso Electric nears final takeover deal

El Paso Electric (EE -0.2% ) says it reached an agreement in principle with the Public Utility Commission of Texas staff and others regarding the plan by J.P. Morgan's Infrastructure Investments Fund to buy the utility for $4.3B.

The parties say they will continue discussions and provide an update on the settlement at the Dec. 13 meeting of the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

EE says the agreement is "an important milestone toward completing IIF's acquisition," and reiterates its expectation that the proposed deal will close in H1 2020.