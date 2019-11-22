FCC votes to bar Huawei, ZTE from subsidy program

The FCC has voted unanimously to block equipment makers Huawei and ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOY -2.5% , [OTCPK:ZTCOF -2% ) from a government subsidy program, deeming the companies a national security risk.

The move prevents U.S. rural carriers from using an $8.5B fund to buy equipment or services from the Chinese firms.

The agency also voted to propose the carriers rip and replace Huawei and ZTE equipment from existing networks, which could cost up to $2B.

Sweeping restrictions on the Chinese equipment makers have typically been seen as good news for Scandinavian rivals Nokia (NOK +1.8% ) and Ericsson (ERIC +0.1% ).

Huawei and ZTE have 30 days to contest the designation; a final order compelling equipment removal isn't expected until next year at the earliest.