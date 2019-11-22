MEG Energy to cut spending, lift output in 2020

MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF +1.9% ) moves higher after unveiling plans to spend a lower than expected $250M in 2020 while raising its production forecast.

MEG sees FY 2020 production of 94K-97K bbl/day vs. 92K-93K bbl/day in 2019, while lowering non-energy operating costs to $4.50-$4.90/bbl from $4.75-$5.00/bbl this year and G&A expenses to $1.75-$1.85/bbl from $1.95-$2.05/bbl.

MEG says it will cut its debt by $500M this year and plans to apply all free cash flow above its 2020 capex plan toward further debt reduction.