Ray Dalio in media kerfuffle

The WSJ this morning blared out a loud headline about Bridgewater betting big on a market drop. The body of the piece talks about put options on broad market indices being purchased by the House of Dalio.

The authors of the news item apparently hadn't been introduced to the concept of hedging.

His comments to the WSJ prior to publication having been ignored, Ray Dalio moments ago took to Twitter: "[The article is] wrong. I want to make clear that we don’t have any such net bet that the stock market will fall."

More: "We are now living in a world in which sensationalistic headlines are what many writers want above all else, even if the facts don’t square w/ the headlines."